Farming of flowers in Lohardaga is smelling the life of farmers

Lohardaga, July 15 (Hindustan Times). Chiri area of ​​the district was earlier known for road robbery but time and efforts of the state government changed the mindset of the people living in this area. Now the villagers in this area are cultivating marigold flowers along with other flowers. Last year farmer Basant Oraon took advantage of this scheme in Barkatoli, Chiri and earned good income by cultivating marigold flowers on 04 acres of land. Basant has taken up Gerbera cultivation this year and is making good profits. Will do marigold cultivation again after 15-20 days and have started preparations for it. Basant is also giving employment to other farmers in his field. The demand for these flowers has increased a lot on festivals. Under the scheme of cultivation of flowers in the open environment, flower plants were made available to them by the District Horticulture Department. The villagers are getting many times more economic benefit from the cultivation of flowers. These villagers say that they were forced to migrate to strengthen their needs and economic status. The lockdown made him unemployed again during the Corona period. In this situation, when he returned to his village Chiri, the cooperation given by the Horticulture Department here changed his thinking. Now they are strengthening their economic condition by cultivating flowers throughout the years. People from Ranchi and surrounding areas visit them in large numbers to buy marigold flowers every day. As soon as the Naxalites die, the thinking of the youth is getting a new direction in Lohardaga. However, Bauxite, which comes out of the soil of Lohardaga, used to be the identity of this place, but with time the villagers here have changed its identity. Basant has also been honored by Birsa Agricultural University.