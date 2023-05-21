Farming: Prepare field and paddy nursery for Kharif Maize

Begusarai, May 21 (Hindustan Times). The Agricultural Science Center of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Begusarai has issued a forecast till May 24 and has given contemporary advice to the farmers. In which it has been told that on May 23 and 24 it will be cloudy, light rain may also occur.

Dr. Rampal, senior scientist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, has said in a contemporary suggestion that light to moderate clouds can be seen during the forecast period. The weather is likely to remain dry for the next few days. After that it is expected to rain. Quality farming can be done according to contemporary advice.

In view of the possibility of rain, care should be taken while harvesting the ready maize crop and drying the rosemary and grains. Those farmers who are planning to irrigate, they should not irrigate at present, should do so in case of no rain. Pesticides should be used only when the weather is clear.

Prepare the field for sowing of kharif maize keeping the weather in mind. In plowing the field, apply 10 to 15 tonnes of well decomposed cow dung per hectare. At the time of sowing, apply 30 kg Netrajan, 60 kg Phosphor and 50 kg Potash per hectare.

Maize varieties recommended for North Bihar are Suan, Devki, Shaktiman-1, Shaktiman-2, Rajendra Shankar Maize-3 and Ganga-11. Sow Kharif maize from 25th May. Nurseries growing long duration paddy varieties like Rajshree Rajendra Mansoori, Rajdra Shweta Kishori, Swarna, Swarna Sub-1, VPT-5204 and Satyam can be planted from May 25.

To ensure healthy plants, prepare the field for nursery and use well decomposed cow dung manure. The nursery bed should be 1.25 to 1.5 meters wide and the length can be adjusted according to convenience. Prepare a nursery area of ​​eight hundred to one thousand square meters for transplanting in one hectare area. Use certified seeds and be sure to treat them before sowing.

Harvest the mature pods of moong and urad and monitor yellow mosaic disease in later sown crops. This disease is a viral cause which is spread in crops by white flies, which suck the sap from the plants. The disease first appears as yellow spots on the leaves. But eventually the leaves and pods turn completely yellow. The plant’s ability to function is severely affected.

To cure the disease, destroy the affected plants immediately. Use a solution of imidachloroprid (17.8 SL at the rate of 0.3 ml per liter of water) to spray healthy plants during clear weather.

At present, there is a need to vaccinate animals to prevent them from throat and lameness. Green fodder should be used more in summer season in animal feed. To prevent the direct flow of hot winds in the animal house, hang gunny bags or khus by wetting them in the main door and window. Due to which coolness remains in the animal house. In the summer season, animals should be given clean water as per requirement or thrice a day. So that the body temperature of the animal can be controlled.

Apart from this, a little salt and flour or jaggery-water should be mixed in water or 50-60 grams of electoral powder should be given daily. To keep the animals stress-free in the summer season, use a mixture of vitamins and mineral salts. Give 30 to 50 grams to large animals, 25 to 30 grams to heifers and 10 to 15 grams to small animals daily.