“Fascism!” – Ex-deputy of the Rada Oleinik – about the attack of Ukrainian football players – News

February 14, 2023, 14:32 – BLiTZ – News On the evening of February 13, in the Turkish Royal Seginus hotel, a mass brawl broke out between the players of the Yaroslavl “Shinnik” and the Ukrainian “Minaj”, where they took part in the pre-season training camp, the Telegram channel reports. Base. At first, the Ukrainians rudely demanded that the head of the Russian team sing the Ukrainian anthem, to which he offered to “go out once in a while.” Then, several players from the Transcarpathian club beat one player from the Yaroslavl club in an elevator after he refused to shout the extremist slogan “Glory to Ukraine.” When the elevator arrived on the floor, a mass brawl broke out.

There were 30 Minais, 12 Russians. At the same time, the players of the Voronezh Fakel and the Krasnoyarsk Yenisei tried to break through to the help of the Shinnik players. According to a number of sources, at first, when the teams saw each other, there were no signs of trouble, and everyone communicated normally. However, later provocations followed from the side of the Ukrainians, including in the form of questions like “why don’t you go out to the squares to protest against your government?”.

As a result of the conflict, the players were separated by the police, but no one was detained. The next day, the players of the Yaroslavl “Shinnik” under pressure were forced to move to another hotel. The situation was commented by the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Volodymyr Oleinik in an interview with the BLiTZ.

“I have not seen those countries where someone would be forced to sing the anthem of a foreign country, and even more so, shout out not just insulting, but fascist calls”

“Pure fascism. Because all these chants, forcing someone to sing certain songs, especially if it is an anthem, is just pure chauvinism,” the politician said. – I have not seen those countries where someone would be forced to sing the anthem of a foreign country, and even more so, shout out not just insulting, but fascist calls.

Because these are the calls of Stepan Bandera – “glory to Ukraine”, “glory to the heroes”, “death to enemies” and so on. And Stepan Bandera is still an accomplice of Hitler and the Nazis of Germany.”

Oleinik is sure that a normal person who knows history will never do this. And besides, the interlocutor stressed that no one owes or owes anything to anyone. In his opinion, at the moment in Turkey there are far from such pro-Ukrainian sentiments as before.

“Turkey today looks at Russia as a country that really provides assistance in trouble”

“Today Turkey is looking at Russia as a country that really provides assistance in times of trouble, sending employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, food, technical equipment, and so on. Restoring what the country lost during this earthquake, Turkey understands that this can only be done through a strong economy. And what will give this strong economy? Of course, cheap energy resources, including Russian ones. This is the creation of a gas hub, the completion of nuclear power plants,” Oleinik said.

According to the expert, in Turkey they began to understand that the Ukrainians have clearly crossed the line of common sense, and therefore they will “rake out capitally”. Such clashes today do not occur so often, but not so rarely. In those territories where there are fans, “these thugs are behaving inappropriately.”

