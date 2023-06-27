Fatehpur: Girl murdered after rape, Love Jihad accused’s house demolished with bulldozer, know the matter

Fatehpur: Fatehpur In the district, the administration has taken major action against the accused of murdering a girl after raping her with a brick. On Tuesday, the three-storey house of the accused was demolished with a bulldozer. In the presence of SDM Awadhesh Nigam and CO Veer Singh, the police administration leveled the house.

During this, the police force was present on the spot. CO City told that the house of the accused was built at the place of the pond. Because of this this illegal construction was demolished. On the other hand, after the death of the girl during treatment in Kanpur Halat on Monday, there is a lot of resentment among the people. He has demanded strict action in the matter.

In this case, the Fatehpur police has increased the sections of rape and murder in the case. A 19-year-old girl from a village under Radhanagar police station area lived in Ahmedabad with her family. Bindki had come with her family to attend the wedding ceremony on June 22 at Faridpur Guest House in Kotwali area. After this she suddenly went missing in the night.

The next day, the boy was found in a blood-soaked condition from a house under construction in Faridpur. Seeing the girl in a dying condition, the laborers had informed the police. He had a serious head injury. After this, he was taken to the district hospital, from where he was admitted to the ICU ward of Kanpur Hallet, where he died on Monday during treatment. After the rape, the girl was fatally attacked with a brick.

Police has arrested one of the accused Sonu alias Sikandar Ahmed and sent him to jail. At the same time, the girl’s maternal uncle has accused the involvement of other people along with the main accused. He says that if the police had strictly interrogated the accused, the names of the other accused would also have been revealed. He has demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident along with the execution of the murderer.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said that after the post mortem report came in the case, the section of murder has been increased. In-depth investigation of the matter is going on. If someone else’s role comes to the fore, action will be taken against him as well. The accused has been sent to jail for attempt to murder and rape.

In this episode, the relatives have accused of love jihad. According to the maternal uncle of the girl, the accused Sikandar used to talk to her niece as Sonu. He trapped his niece in a love trap. When the reality was revealed, the niece stopped talking to him. Angered by this, the accused carried out the rape and murder of the niece under the plan.

