Fatehpur: Gods also came to circumambulate in Balkhandi, the abode of Maharishi Bhrigurishi

Fatehpur, 05 July (Hindustan Times). The Bhitaura Ghat situated on the banks of Uttarwahini Ganga in the district is known as Tapobhoomi of Maharishi Bhrigu Rishi. It is believed that due to the greatness of this holy place, even the deities came to circumambulate the Taposthali of Maharishi Bhrigu. It is also a fact that till date no one has drowned while taking bath in the Ganges at this ghat. Today this Bhrigumuni’s Tapobhoomi is known as Balkhandi, where Mata Darshananand ji has built an ashram. This holy place is situated 10 kilometers away from Fatehpur headquarter in the north direction on the banks of Uttarwahini Ganga as Bhrigudham (Bhitaura). There is Balkhandi Ashram of Mata Darshananand ji at this holy place. There is a grand ashram of Swami Vigyananand ji next to it. Where thousands of people come to bathe in the Ganges on every full moon and new moon. With the untiring efforts of Swami Vigyananand ji, a grand temple of 108 feet, the world’s tallest, is being built at this place. Mata Darshananand ji, the owner of Balkhandi Ashram, told that when Bhagirathi performed penance, Mother Ganga came down to earth to give salvation to her ancestors. But were taking That’s why Bhrigumuni was doing penance at Balkhandi Ghat of Bhitaura. So that the penance of Bhrigumuni should not be disturbed, mother Ganga passed by the northern side of his cottage. When Bhrigumuni ji’s penance was completed, he saw that sister Ganga had left his side. He bowed down to him. Bhrigumuni has a brother-sister relationship with Mother Ganga. It has also been mentioned in Valmiki Ramayana. It is also in folklore that Bhrigumuni had come to Bhitaura while visiting Haridwar after breaking his penance. When he liked the place, he started doing penance at this place and after completing the penance, he used to give knowledge to his disciples in the Gurukul system. He told that Maharishi Bhrigumuni had done penance at Balkhandi place on the banks of Uttara Vahani Ganga. At the same place are the remains of a dilapidated temple. Which is being renovated. The name of this place is mentioned in mythological texts as Bhriguthora because of Maharishi Bhrigumuni coming here and doing penance. Later it came to be known as Bhitaura. According to mythological texts, Maharishi Bhrigu had done penance here for a long time, his penance by the name of Bhriguthora has remained the center of people’s faith even today. It is also believed that the deities had come to circumambulate the Taposthali of Maharishi Bhrigu. After this this place became the abode of sages and sages. Swami Vigyananand of Bhitaura Ashram told that Bhagirathi brought Mother Ganga to earth to save her ancestors. Lord Shiva handled the speed of Mother Ganga. Wherever Indian culture is discussed, there definitely comes the topic of Sanjivani Booti. This herb was discovered by Bhrigu Rishi. Today the foundation of Sankalp Siddhi Dham has been laid on the holy land of Bhrigu Rishi. This Dham will emerge as the center of rituals and will become a picturesque place. The number 108 is of great importance in our civilization, that is why a world-famous 108-feet high temple named Sankalp Siddhi Dham is being constructed on the banks of the Ganges. As many people have come to bathe in the Ganga at Balkhandi Ghat till date. None of them have been heard of drowning. Not only people from all over the district, but people from nearby districts also come here to take holy bath in the Ganga and get virtuous benefits.