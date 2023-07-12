Father and daughter died after eating soya chap in Ghaziabad, police sent the dead body to PM

Ghaziabad: A surprising incident has come to light from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Where father and daughter died after eating home-made soya chap. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. The dead bodies have been taken into possession and sent for postmortem. While the samples of the remaining soya chaap have been sent for examination. There is chaos in the relatives of the deceased. Police has started investigation. Let’s know the whole matter.

what is the whole matter

Actually the whole matter is of Prahlad Garhi of Indirapuram police station area of ​​Ghaziabad. Where Madan Sharma runs a flour mill in the area itself. His elder son Rohit (30 years) also used to help him in running the flour mill shop. On Monday, the health of Rohit and his 5-year-old daughter Dhani started deteriorating. After this, the relatives admitted both of them to a private hospital in Vasundhara. Where the doctors declared both dead.

Health deteriorated after eating soya chap

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the hospital. According to the information received from the sources, Rohit had brought soya chaap on Sunday. There was little leftover of the soya chaap made during the day, which Rohit and his daughter went to sleep after eating. The health of both of them worsened on Monday morning and doctors declared them dead on being taken to the hospital. At present, the police has started investigating the matter.

what did the acp say

ACP Swatantra Kumar Singh told the media that the family has not raised any suspicion regarding the criminal incident in the case. Nor has a complaint been given. At present, the police is probing all angles. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem. The cause of death will be clear only after the report comes.

