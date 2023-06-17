Father’s Day 2023: Father’s Day is being celebrated today, know how it started

Father’s Day 2023 Date in India: The word father is very powerful, because everyone finds support, strength and inspiration in this word. Love for such a father is in everyone’s mind, but to display it, a special day has been fixed on the third Sunday of June. This time Father’s Day is being celebrated today i.e. on 18th June. This day is dedicated to show respect to the father.

Father’s Day was celebrated for the first time on June 19, 1910Father’s Day was first organized in America on June 19, 1910. Sonora Smart Dodd organized Father’s Day for the first time. His mother died in his childhood and his father raised him with great responsibility and love, so taking inspiration from Mother’s Day, he started Father’s Day. After that, in 1924, US President Calvin Collie recognized Father’s Day. In 1966, US President Lyndon Johnson announced in 1966 that Father’s Day would be celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June.

Why is Father’s Day celebrated?People all over the world celebrate Father’s Day as an occasion to thank, honor and pay tribute to fathers. On this day kids give their most popular gift to their dad and try to make him feel special.

Importance of Father’s DayFather’s Day is celebrated on different days in different countries. This day is a day to show respect to the father, his love and his sacrifice. It is a day to celebrate the contribution of a father in raising a child, which is often overlooked. This Father’s Day, remind your dad how grateful you are for having him.