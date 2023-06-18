Father’s Day 2023: Son shows love for father in Govindpur, Dhanbad, life-size statue installed in memory

Govindpur (Dhanbad), Dilip Deepak: In Govindpur block under Dhanbad district, a son showed immense love for his father. On the occasion of Father’s Day, by placing a life-size statue in the memory of his father, he displayed unique love and devotion towards him. His father passed away on November 6, 2020.

Establishment of Bhanu Pratap Foundation Trust

BJP leader Mohan Kumbhkar and his elder brother Anand Prasad, a resident of Babudih village of Kharni Gram Panchayat under Govindpur block, have established the Bhanu Pratap Foundation Trust in the memory of their father Bhanu Pratap Kumbhkar, a retired employee of the District Education Department, and their land in their village. But his huge life size statue has been installed.

The statue is installed in the village square

The statue was made from Jaipur in Rajasthan and installed at the village square. The love shown by Mohan Kumbhkar and Anand Prasad towards their father is rarely found. The family members, including both the brothers, bow down to the statue every morning after bathing and meditation and also clean it. It is included in the routine of this family. No other son has installed such a statue in the entire block.

Both brothers are engaged in social and welfare work

Through the Bhanu Pratap Foundation Trust, both brothers also do social and welfare work in the memory of their father. Every year on a cold day, blankets are distributed among the poor on behalf of the trust at different places. A permanent panshala has also been established near the idol site. From where people passing by every day quench their thirst by drinking water. Blood donation camps are also organized by the trust at many places. In the coming time, Mohan Kumbhkar plans to increase the scope of the trust in the entire block.

paid homage to the father

Mohan Kumbhkar said that everything since birth is the gift of father. He has made a small effort in his memory. He said that there is nothing greater than a father in life. Father’s Day is just a formality. For a true son, every day is Father’s Day. He goes to the statue site every morning and bows down to his father. pay homage. The people of his family will continue to follow this tradition for life. On Father’s Day, Mohan Kumbhkar and his brother went to the idol site and paid tribute to their father. bowed down to him.