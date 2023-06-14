Fathers Day 2023 Vastu Gifts Ideas: According to this Father’s Day Vastu, gift these things to your father

Fathers Day 2023 Vastu Gifts Ideasearthenware

Things made of clay can also be gifted to the father. This will remove the obstacles coming in his work and will open the way to success. And there will be happiness and peace in the house.

Fathers Day 2023 Vastu Gifts Ideas

Silver

According to Vastu Shastra, silver is very auspicious. On Father’s Day, you gift any items made of silver to your father. This will lead to progress in their business and health will also be good.

Fathers Day 2023 Vastu Gifts Ideas

Peacock feather

According to Vastu Shastra, if you gift a peacock feather to someone, then all types of Vastu defects get eliminated from his house. On Father’s Day, you can gift peacock feather or any item made from it like original peacock feather etc. This will bring prosperity to him.

Fathers Day 2023 Vastu Gifts Ideas

laughing buddha

According to Vastu Shastra, if you keep Laughing Buddha in the house, it is very auspicious and there are less fights in the house. In such a situation, Laughing Buddha can also be given as a gift to the father.

Fathers Day 2023 Vastu Gifts Ideas

photo of lord ganesha

According to Vastu Shastra, it is very auspicious to gift a painting of Lord Ganesha. According to beliefs, it brings happiness and prosperity to the house. Also, with the grace of Ganesha, all the problems go away.

Fathers Day 2023 Vastu Gifts Ideas

picture of horses

It is considered very auspicious to gift a picture of a horse without reins in Vastu. It is believed that taking or giving a picture of 7 horses as a gift proves auspicious.