Father’s Day 2023: Why is Father’s Day celebrated only on the third Sunday of June? Know how it started

Father’s Day 2023 Date: Father’s Day is being celebrated on Sunday, June 18. It is also celebrated as Father’s Day. Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. This day is dedicated to pay respect to fathers and their love and sacrifice. Fathers are those members of the family whose contribution in the upbringing of the child is often overlooked. Without any complaint, they do all the work which is necessary for their children and family. As fathers work day and night to keep their families healthy and happy, these unintentional efforts are often taken for granted and turned into their responsibilities. Do you know why celebrate Father’s Day? How did Father’s Day start? When and where was Father’s Day first celebrated and what is the significance of this day? read ahead…

This is how Father’s Day started

Celebrating Father’s Day started in America. Father’s Day was first proposed by Sonora Smart Dodd in the USA. In the year 1909, an American girl Sonora Smart Dodd proposed an idea to honor the father. Several local clergy accepted the idea, and on June 19, 1910, the first Father’s Day celebration was held in Spokane, Washington, by Sonora Smart Dodd. After completing his education in 1930, Dodd began promoting the festival on a national scale.

History of Father’s Day

Sonora was inspired by Mother’s Day and proposed a Father’s Day in 1909 to celebrate a day for fathers around the world. Local religious leaders supported him and it was decided to celebrate the first Father’s Day on 19 June 1910. June was the month of Dodd’s father’s birthday. In the year 1924, US President Calvin Coolidge supported the celebration of this day and finally, in 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson officially established it as Father’s Day. President Richard Nixon signed a law in 1972 designating the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day.

Why is Father’s Day celebrated?

People all over the world celebrate Father’s Day as an occasion to thank, honor and pay tribute to fathers. On this day kids give their most popular gift to their dad and try to make him feel special.

Importance of Father’s Day

Father’s Day is celebrated on different days in different countries. This day is a day to show respect to the father, his love and his sacrifice. It is a day to celebrate the contribution of a father in raising a child, which is often overlooked. This Father’s Day, remind your dad how grateful you are for having him.