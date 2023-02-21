Fathers’ debt: both parents will be able to send maternity capital to the funded pension

Fathers will be given the right to use maternity capital funds for funded pensions. Such a bill was supported by the government, subject to the finalization of the financial and economic justification, follows from the draft conclusion of the Cabinet (Izvestia has it). The document was submitted to the State Duma in the fall of 2022, but has not yet been considered in the first reading. Now only mothers can use the funds for these purposes. The bill becomes especially important in connection with the president’s decision to expand the mother’s capital program to the annexed regions, experts say.

fair distribution

The government of the Russian Federation supported the bill on the right of fathers to receive a funded pension at the expense of maternity capital. This follows from the draft conclusion of the Cabinet, which Izvestia got acquainted with. Now they cannot use the funds for these purposes, as mothers.

The press service of the government told Izvestia that “the changes proposed by the bill will equate the father of the child (children) in the right to dispose of (family) capital in order to form a funded pension.”

“Today, the law allows fathers to receive materkapital instead of their mother if she died or was deprived of parental rights, or if, for example, a man alone adopted a child,” said Tatyana Butskaya, one of the drafters of the bill, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children.

In fact, the father gets all the same opportunities to use the funds, she said. These include improving housing conditions, educating children, monthly payments, assistance to children with disabilities and the formation of a funded pension for mothers. But today, due to the fact that the latter option is called the mother’s pension, fathers cannot use this right, Tatyana Butskaya stressed. It is logical to return it to them, the deputy said.

“The bill has an important symbolic meaning, emphasizing the equality of men and women in raising children, established by the Constitution, and receiving state support,” said Pavel Sklyanchuk, a member of the Presidium of the Union of Fathers, an expert from the Popular Front.

The draft conclusion of the Cabinet states that the government supports the bill, subject to the finalization of the financial and economic justification. It is assumed that the number of pension recipients may increase.

The adoption of the bill will not require additional budgetary funds, since the circle of potential recipients of maternity capital will not change: earlier, only mothers wrote applications for pension payments, now either mothers or fathers, Pavel Sklyanchuk said. Usually this form of implementation is used by families who currently have sufficient income to put their children on their feet, he added.

– The number of recipients of capital will not change in itself – mothers or fathers can use it at their discretion. At the same time, it is now impossible to predict how many men there will be, – Tatyana Butskaya explained.

According to the Social Fund of Russia, in 2022, the largest number of applications for maternity capital was filed specifically for the purpose of improving housing conditions – 841.5 thousand. 386.5 thousand applications were submitted for the education of children, 374.3 thousand for a monthly payment, and for the formation of a funded pension for mothers – only 4.6 thousand, but least of all for children with disabilities – 0.3 thousand, his press service reported.

Actual question

The bill becomes especially important in connection with the expansion of the mother capital program to the annexed regions, Pavel Sklyanchuk said. This will be a new measure of state support for local residents, so it is necessary to quickly resolve all problems in this matter, he explained.

The program will be extended to residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin on February 21 in his message to the Federal Assembly. The funds will be available to families with children born since 2007, from the moment the program was launched in other regions of the Russian Federation.

— Matkapital is an effective measure to support families with children. Since the program will operate in new regions for children born since 2007, this will seriously increase both purchasing power in general and will provide an opportunity to improve housing conditions, – said Alexander Yakubovsky, member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Utilities. He recalled that in the new regions there is a preferential mortgage at 2%.

This program is one of the most successful and effective government measures that helps both citizens and businesses, said Yana Glazunova, General Director of VSN Realty. The measure will increase the affordability of housing for residents of the annexed regions, support demand for real estate, which means it will have a positive impact on developers, said Tatyana Reshetnikova, deputy head of the mortgage department of the federal company Etazhi. At the same time, the funds can be used to purchase square meters in any other region of the country, the expert added.

“If, for example, for Moscow, mother capital can be considered solely as a pleasant bonus from the state to young families, which allows you to pay only part of the down payment on a mortgage, then for the newly annexed regions this is really a serious tool of social support,” said Nadezhda Korkka, managing partner of Metrium.

According to the expert, in Donetsk, for example, you can buy a one-room apartment from 500 thousand rubles, and a two-room apartment – from 700 thousand rubles.