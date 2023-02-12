FC Gaziantep withdrew from the Turkish Championship after the earthquake

Turkish football club Gaziantep announced that it had withdrawn from the championship and the Turkish Cup after the earthquake. This was stated on February 12 in a message on site commands.

The club said in a statement that in difficult circumstances, the team sees no way to continue sports activities.

“By a decision taken by our board of directors, our Gaziantep football club has decided to withdraw from the Ziraat Super League and Turkish Cup competitions in the 2022-2023 season,” the players noted.

Athletes noted that they hope for a speedy elimination of the consequences of the earthquake.

As the newspaper noted “Sport Express”, earlier the Hatayspor club announced the withdrawal from the Turkish championship. There are 17 teams participating in the tournament season.

Earlier on Sunday, 39 Russian citizens were evacuated from the earthquake zone in southeastern Turkey, who wanted to return to their homeland.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash near the city of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria.

According to the latest data, as a result of the elements in Turkey, 24,617 people died, more than 80 thousand were injured.

UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths admitted that the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria would exceed 40,000.

Turkey has declared national mourning until February 12.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

