FC Zenit thanked Zhirkov, who ended his career

St. Petersburg football club “Zenith” thanked Yuri Zhirkov, who announced the end of his professional career. This was announced on Sunday, February 12, on the official site commands.

“Dear Yuri Valentinovich! We thank you for 127 matches in the blue-white-blue jersey, five goals and 17 assists, for three championships, two Cups and three Russian Super Cups, as well as for an endless number of great moments!” – leads the message of the club RT.

In “Zenith” Zhirkov was called “the legend of Russian football.”

In addition to the St. Petersburg team, Zhirkov played for Spartak Tambov, CSKA, Anji, as well as Dynamo, Khimki and London Chelsea during his career.

As part of the Russian national team, he played 105 matches and scored two goals, writes life.ru.

Yuri Zhirkov won the Russian Championship twice, won the Cup and the Super Cup of Russia four times, won the UEFA Cup, became the champion of England, the owner of the Cup and the Super Cup of England.

Zhirkov announced his retirement on Sunday, February 12.

“Everyone could already guess that my professional football career is over. What do I plan to do next? Nothing. Enjoy life, ”the website quotes Zhirkov kp.ru.

For the past six months, Zhirkov has been without a club since he left Khimki in June last year. The 39-year-old only played three games for the Moscow Region team before leaving FC.

Earlier that day, Zhirkov won the Legends Cup with the Russian team. Only players over 35 years old can participate in the tournament, the site writes. aif.ru.

