FDC Medicines Ban: These medicines for cough and fever will not be sold, the central government has banned 14 medicines of FDC

FDC Medicines Ban: The government has banned 14 FDC drugs including nimesulide and soluble paracetamol tablets and clopheniramine maleate and codeine syrup. It said these drugs have no medical justification and could be “risky” to people. The Union Health Ministry issued a notification on Friday regarding the ban on these drugs with ‘fixed dose combination’ (FDC).

The banned drugs include compounded medicines used to treat common infections, cough and fever. These include nimesulide and paracetamol soluble tablets, chlorpheniramine maleate + codeine syrup, pholcodine + promethazine, amoxicillin + bromhexine and bromhexine + dextromethorphan + ammonium chloride + menthol, paracetamol + bromhexine+ phenylephrine + chlorpheniramine + guaifenesin and salbutamol + bromhexine are the names of

The decision was taken after the recommendations of the expert committee.

Let us tell you, this step has been taken by the Central Government after the recommendations of the expert committee. The expert committee said that there is no medical justification for this FDC (Fixed Dose Combination) and FDC may involve risk to humans. Therefore, in the larger public interest, it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of this FDC under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

What are FDC drugs

FDC drugs are those which contain a mixture of two or more active medicinal ingredients in a fixed proportion. In the year 2016, the government had announced a ban on the manufacture, sale and distribution of 344 drug combinations. The announcement was made after an expert committee constituted on the orders of the Supreme Court said that the drugs concerned were being sold to patients without scientific data. This order was challenged by the manufacturers in court. The 14 FDCs currently banned are part of a combination of 344 related drugs.