Fearless chain snatchers asked the woman her address in Varanasi, then snatched the chain from her neck, the incident happened a few steps away from the police post

Varanasi : The case of chain snatching has come to light in the district. In Badagaon area on Sunday afternoon, two bike-borne miscreants snatched the chain from the neck of an elderly woman sitting in the shop and fled. When the woman raised an alarm, the people around chased the miscreants but they could not be caught.

After getting the information of the incident, the police reached the spot and started investigating on the basis of CCTV footage. In the evening, the Crime Branch team also reached the spot and conducted investigation and enquiry. Due to this incident which happened in broad daylight, there is an atmosphere of fear among the traders of the area.

called out of the shop on the pretext of asking the address

In fact, wife Chand Tara Devi, a resident of Harhua located in Badagaon area, self. On Sunday afternoon, Satish Chand Jaiswal was sitting at his grandson’s cosmetic shop at PHC Morh, a few steps away from the Harhua police post. During this, his grandson Vinay had gone to have food at home. Chand Tara Devi told that at around 2:15 pm two youths riding a bike came to the shop. During this one youth remained sitting on the bike while another youth came to his shop. After reaching the shop, the same young man took the name of the person running the sweets shop located nearby and asked for the address of his shop.

Shocked by the incident of chain snatching in the area

After that the woman came out of her shop and started showing him that shop by raising her hand. Till then another young man also sat on the bike and in one fell swoop snatched the chain from his neck. By the time Chand Tara Devi could understand something, both of them started running away from the bike. Seeing the miscreants running away, the woman started making noise. After the woman raised an alarm, the nearby shopkeepers came out and chased the running miscreants, but by then the miscreants had fled towards the city. At the same time, displeasure has been expressed by the office bearers of Harhua Bazar Vyapar Mandal regarding this incident which took place in broad daylight in Harhua market.

CCTV footage showed a miscreant wearing half pants

On checking the CCTV footage, it was found that the miscreants had come from a black Pulsar bike. The scumbag driving the bike was wearing a helmet while the scumbag sitting behind was covering his face with a pot. The woman told that both were wearing sleepers. He also said that the miscreant who snatched the chain from his neck was wearing half pants. It is also being expressed that the miscreants who carried out the incident are residents of the surrounding.

The way people asked the name of Bablu Modanwal, who runs a sweet shop, this also deepened the doubt about the miscreants being local. At present, the police say that the matter is in the knowledge. Investigation is being done on the basis of CCTV footage. Taking necessary action on the basis of Tahrir given by the woman, the miscreants who executed the incident will be arrested soon.

