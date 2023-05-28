Fearless criminals opened fire in Patna, shot two people during looting

Patna. In Patna, the capital of Bihar, fearless criminals have committed a major crime. Challenging the police, the criminals shot two people during the robbery on Sunday morning. One of the two people who were injured due to bullet injuries died on the spot. The incident is of Patrakar Nagar police station area of ​​Patna. The deceased person has been identified as a paan shopkeeper. The police is investigating this entire matter. So far no arrest has been reported.

shot both people early in the morning

It is being told that both the people were shot on Sunday morning. At present, the amount of loot has not been disclosed. After the incident of shooting two people in the morning, sensation has spread among the people of the area. Hearing the sound of firing, the local people gathered immediately informed the police. After being informed about the incident by the local people, the police reached the spot, admitted the injured person to the hospital for treatment, while taking the body of the deceased in custody, sent it for postmortem.

angry people

Both the incidents have been carried out at a distance of a few steps. Despite this, the police is proving unsuccessful in reining in the criminals. At present, the police is scanning the CCTV footage installed in the area to identify the culprits. The police claim that soon the culprits will be identified and arrested. There is an atmosphere of panic among the people especially in the business community after this incident. People say that due to the inefficiency of the police, the morale of the criminals has increased.