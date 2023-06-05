Fearless miscreants stopped auto at JP Setu in Patna by showing pistol, then snatched a bag containing six lakh rupees

Patna. The miscreants snatched a bag full of six lakhs from Danapur’s Nasriganj Paithan Toli resident and bike repairing shopkeeper Mo Amir Khan at gunpoint and fled towards Sonpur. This incident is of June 2. In this regard, based on the statement of Amir Khan, an FIR has been registered against unknown miscreants. The age of the miscreants was around 23 to 25 years. Here, when the police checked the footage of the CCTV camera installed on JP Setu, they got the picture of the miscreants. The police is trying to identify those miscreants.

Was going to Samastipur via JP Setu

On June 2, Mo Amir Khan, along with his friends Mo Rahman, resident of Nasriganj, Mo Sahbaz and Mo Tariq, resident of Paliganj, withdrew six lakh rupees from SBI located at Takiyapar in Danapur. After this, due to the time of Friday prayers, Amir Khan gave the entire amount to his friend Mo Rahman to keep it at home. After Friday prayers, everyone left for Samastipur to buy a second hand car from auto. As soon as they reached near pillar number 9 and 10 of JP Setu by auto, two armed miscreants riding a pulsar arrived and overtook them and fired pistols at them. Due to this, these people had to stop the auto. After this, the miscreants snatched a bag full of money which was in the hands of Amir Khan’s friend Mo Rahman on the power of pistol and fled towards Sonpur. During this, he also took the key of the auto with him. Somehow they reached back to Digha police station and then informed the police about the matter.

The possibility of reiki of miscreants from the bank itself

Usually, from the bank itself, miscreants go after such people, who withdraw huge amount and start going towards the destination. This is probably what happened in this case as well. The miscreants saw Amir Khan taking out the money and keeping it in the bag. After that they started following him. The miscreants did not get a chance in Nasriganj, because Amir Khan kept the money at Mo Rahman’s house. But the miscreants kept waiting for Amir Khan to come out again with a bag full of money. The same thing happened and then after chasing, JP snatched a bag full of money from the bridge and ran away. Five lakh rupees were also snatched from builder advocate Kumar from SBI Gola Road of Danapur police station.

