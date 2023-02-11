February 13 – World Radio Day: the meaning and history of the holiday

All over the world, February 13 is celebrated as Radio Day – a holiday dedicated to specialists working in the field of radio communications and designed to pay tribute to this mass media. In 2023, the celebration falls on a Monday. Izvestia covers the history and traditions of the holiday.

World Radio Day 2023: the history of the holiday

The holiday can be called young, because it will be celebrated only for the 12th time. World Radio Day was established in 2012 by the decision of the General Conference of UNESCO. A year later, the initiative was also supported at the UN level. The organization pointed to the need for a widespread expansion of access to information and ensuring freedom of speech on radio waves. It is these ideas that underlie the holiday and from year to year are popularized on a significant day.

The date of the holiday was chosen in connection with the broadcast of “UN Radio” on February 13, 1946.

This celebration is not the only holiday date for workers in the radio communications industry. May 7 is the birthday of radio – the day when in 1895 the Russian physicist Alexander Popov conducted the first radio communication session. In addition, April 18 is celebrated as Radio Amateur Day.

World Radio Day 2023: holiday traditions

On the day of the holiday, the staff of radio stations gathers for celebrations, corporate events and cultural events. Particularly distinguished specialists are awarded certificates and prizes. Educational and charitable events are held under the auspices of UNESCO and the UN.

Museums dedicate themed events to the memorable date, and the media broadcast episodes from the history of radio and talk about the modern work of radio stations.

In January, the Russian Federation celebrated the holiday of another type of media – the Day of the Russian Press. Izvestia told how the printed press developed in Russia and what role it played at different stages of the life of the state.

