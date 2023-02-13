February 14, 2023 – Tryphon the Mouser: Traditions and Name Days

February 13, 2023, 22:02 – BLiTZ – News On February 14, the Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Tryphon, the miracle worker and healer. According to the old style, the date falls on February 1. The public news service learned about the traditions and name days on February 14, 2023, on the day of Tryphon the Mouser.

Date history

Saint Tryphon lived in Nicaea in the 3rd century. According to the legend, he early adopted Christian customs. Becoming a youth, Tryphon began to heal people from various ailments and diseases, and also cast out demons.

Tryphon had a short but bright life, which he devoted to people. For example, once he saved the inhabitants of a large village from starvation. And once the emperor Gordian III turned to him, who, although he was an idolater, did not persecute Christians. The emperor’s daughter fell ill, and Tryphon cast out the demon from her.

After the reign of Gordian III, the emperor Decius Trajan came to power, who organized the persecution of Tryphon, and he was executed.

Traditions on Tryphon the Mouser

The people call the holiday Trifon the Mouser because the peasants conjured mice, asking them not to spoil the stacks of bread. Our ancestors believed that by some rituals, rodents could be completely expelled from the village.

In order to exterminate the rodents, the healer took a tuft of hay from a haystack, took it to the oven and kindled it with a red-hot poker. The result was ash, which he poured into those places where hay and straw were stored.

During the ceremony, the healer said: “Do not eat white wheat for you, do not drag you golden barley, do not nibble on full-bodied rye, do not try fragrant hay for you.” In this case, the healer had to be accompanied by the owner and mistress of the house. They had to carry bread and salt on a clean towel.

February 14 was also popularly called “Tryphon with a cat.” The animals were given treats and fed with milk. They asked the cats for help in the fight against mice.

Signs

If by the end of the day the sky is covered with transparent white clouds, the weather will be fine. In the evening it is foggy – in the morning it will be warm. Snow is falling – to a rainy spring. Windless and warm day on February 14 – spring will also be warm and early.

name day

Name days on February 14 are celebrated by: Nikolai, Vasily, Gabriel, David, Peter and Timothy.

