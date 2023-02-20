February 20, 2023 – The first day of Maslenitsa: Do’s and Don’ts

February 20, 2023, 13:05 – BLiTZ – News

Shrovetide is a traditional Russian holiday celebrated at the end of February. Previously, we have already talked about the rites on Shrovetide week. On February 20, 2023, on the first day of Maslenitsa 2023, the BLiTZ learned about what can and cannot be done.

In 2023, Pancake Week starts on February 20th and ends on February 26th. During this period, there are prohibitions and traditions that have been observed since ancient times. This is especially true for people preparing for Great Lent.

In Russia, on February 20, in addition to the first day of Maslenitsa, which is called the “meeting”, they celebrate the day of the Greek monk Luke of Ellad. Our ancestors commemorated the dead and loved ones on this day. The people said: “If your parents are alive – honor them, if they are dead – remember them.”

On February 20, they helped people in need of financial assistance. They began to bake pancakes, according to which they guessed. The food was shared with the poor.

What not to do on February 20

In order not to bring trouble on yourself and your relatives, it was impossible to quarrel and scold. It was forbidden to harbor grievances, as well as to switch to insults and screams. On February 20, it was forbidden to wear green clothes, moreover, it was for women. People believed that if you disobeyed, you could get very sick. If on the first day of Shrovetide one is greedy and does not help the needy, this person and his family will face financial difficulties. In order not to spend the whole next year alone, you cannot eat alone on this day. Our ancestors believed that drinking tea on February 20 is a bad omen. The drink will take all the strength.

What can you do on February 20

On the first day of Maslenitsa, they remembered their ancestors and commemorated the dead. People visited the graves. If you bake pies with onions on this day, eat some of it yourself, and distribute some to those in need, then there will always be prosperity in the house. You can not be greedy, it is customary to treat others. Everything given on this day will bring joy and prosperity to the house. Doctors and herbalists prepared various medicines and potions on February 20. Especially from the cinquefoil plant, which in the old days was called the Mighty One.