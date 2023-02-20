February 21, 2023 – Zakhar Serpovidets: Traditions and signs

February 20, 2023, 21:07 – BLiTZ – News

On February 21, Orthodox churches commemorate St. Zakhar the Sickle-Seer, one of the 12 minor prophets. According to the old style, the date falls on February 8th. In addition, the second day of Maslenitsa is celebrated. On February 21, 2023, the BLiTZ learned about traditions and signs on the day of Zakhar Serpovidets.

Date History

Prophet Zechariah the Sickle-Seer came from the tribe of Levi. Even in his youth he was called to the prophetic ministry. It is known that he contributed to the moral development of the Jewish people. The sickle-seer Zechariah was nicknamed because in one of his revelations he saw a scroll flying through the air and resembling a huge sickle in shape.

In addition, it is in the book of the prophet Zechariah that contains many details about the Savior: about the coming of the Messiah, about the last days of his earthly life, about the betrayal of the Lord for 30 pieces of silver and the purchase of the potter’s land on them.

It is known that Zachary died a violent death. He was killed by the Jews for preaching accusatory sermons.

Traditions and signs

Among the people, the day is called Sickle-Seer for a reason: the peasants were preparing agricultural equipment for the onset of the new season of field work. The sickles were taken out, cleaned and sprinkled with holy water.

On February 21, the female reapers prayed to Zechariah for a good harvest. People said: “You will not cut a crooked sickle in time, you will not press a sheaf in a field.”

The weather was also judged on this day. It was believed that the colder it is on Zakharia, the warmer it will be in March. And also, according to legend, the lunar sickle was especially sharp.

name day

Name days on February 21 are celebrated by: Alexander, Andrey, Zakhar, Makar, Peter, Savva, Semyon, Sergey, Stepan and Fedor.