February 22 was secretly celebrated in St. Petersburg – News

February 23, 2023, 12:34 – BLiTZ – News

In St. Petersburg, after the speech of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin before the Federal Assembly, they secretly celebrated February 22. It is reported by Fontanka.ru.

According to the source, earlier there were no plans to hold patriotic rallies and concerts in the city. However, after the address of the Russian President, the municipality was pleased with the decision to hold this event.

According to the source, not a single high official came to the rally-concert.

A young man by the name of Bondarenko, a participant in hostilities in the NVO zone, spoke to the audience on stage. In his speech, he noted that Russian fighters are fighting heroically, protecting the civilians of Donbass.

It is also noted that a blond singer performed on stage, reminiscent of one of the visitors to the event, Russian pop and opera singer Nikolai Baskov.

“Bah, this is Basque, or what?” The woman turned to her friend.

The source notes that one of the speakers on stage said that it is not Russia that is between East and West, but “East and West are between Russia.”

