February 23, 2023 – Defender of the Fatherland Day: What can not be given

February 23, 2023, 09:30 – BLiTZ – News

On February 23, Russia celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day. On this day, it is customary for all men to give presents. In order not to spoil a relationship or a holiday, an acquaintance or best friend needs to take this issue seriously, or better, prepare in advance. The public news service learned that it is not worth giving on February 23, 2023, on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

What can not be given to a man on February 23

First of all, of course, we must not forget about signs. For example, giving watches or scissors is strictly prohibited. Such presentations carry an unfavorable message. If a girl presents a watch to a young man, they will soon part. Donated scissors or a set of knives – to a split in the family. Socks or panties – such gifts have long turned into some kind of joke. Even if a man asks you for such a present, it is better not to give in and get something else. T-shirts and T-shirts with “funny” prints – you won’t surprise anyone with such things for a long time and certainly won’t make you laugh. The gift is not original, and its place, in fairness, is in the trash. Shower gels, deodorants, shaving foams / gels – all kinds of low-quality sets from the nearest store – a gift is definitely not welcome. Yes, and modern men have now become better versed in care products and know what they exactly need. Mugs – every man has a favorite cup. Giving another one you are unlikely to surprise him. Cute soft toys with inscriptions or postcards – a man will definitely not appreciate these gifts. Most likely, he will throw such a present away on the mezzanine and forget about it after a couple of minutes. Souvenir products – for example, a fridge magnet, a key chain or a pen – this small thing usually sadly collects dust before the first general cleaning. Tie. If you don’t know the person’s tastes, then it’s a bad idea. You can just not guess with the choice. Perfumes are appropriate if you know which bottle a person uses and give him exactly the same one. However, it seems to many that any widely advertised fragrances will do, but this is far from the case.