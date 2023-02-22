February 23, 2023 – Fourth day of Maslenitsa: Do’s and Don’ts

February 22, 2023, 20:32 – BLiTZ – News

February 23 is the fourth day of Pancake week, which begins on February 20 and ends on February 26. This is the oldest holiday, which is very revered in Russia. The BLiTZ learned about what can and cannot be done on February 23, 2023, on the fourth day of Maslenitsa.

Earlier we already wrote about the prohibitions and traditions of the first, second and third days of Maslenitsa. The fourth day of the holiday is called “Razgulay”, as well as Broad revelry or Broad Thursday. We will talk about its features below.

What not to do on “Razgulyay”

On this day, in no case should you shut up – this is a direct violation of the ancient customs of the holiday. Bad mood and sadness should be suppressed with good thoughts. Do not have fun on the fourth day of Maslenitsa – to sorrows and failures. Meat was also banned throughout Shrove Tuesday.

What can you do on “Razgulyay”

As you know, Maslenitsa is associated with pancakes that were baked all week. The pancake symbolized the Sun, which they waited for and touted in order to quickly drive away the cold winter. On Thursday, the fourth day of Shrovetide week, people arranged a traditional horseback ride “in the sun”, that is, clockwise in the direction around the village. Thus, as if they were pushing the heavenly body to remove winter as soon as possible. The main festivities took place on the street. The men stormed and captured the snow town. Others were on the defensive. As a result, the people were divided into two teams, with one taking the position of spring, and the second desperately “defending” the winter. Fires were kindled in the street, over which they were sure to jump over. Such a ritual meant the cleansing of the soul from sins. The fourth day of Pancake week is the middle of the holiday: three days behind and three days ahead. People walked, sang ditties and had fun from morning to night. On this day, the newlyweds were seated in a sleigh, rolled down from an icy mountain and forced to kiss in front of everyone. If the young were shy, then they were pushed into the snow and covered up to their necks. On February 23, men organized fistfights, fought “one by one” or “wall to wall”. It was from the fourth day of Shrovetide week that people began to sing carols. The people continued to have fun, visit each other, inviting them to pancakes and pies.