February 23, 2023 – Prokhor Vesnovey, Kharlampy: Do’s and Don’ts

February 22, 2023, 19:26 – BLiTZ – News

February 23 in Orthodox churches honor the memory of St. Prokhor of the Caves or Lebednik. According to the old style, the date falls on February 10. The BLiTZ learned about what can and cannot be done on February 23, 2023, on the day of Prokhor Pechersky and Charalampy.

Saint Prokhor of the Caves was popularly called Prokhor Vesnovey or Lebednik, he became famous for his extreme fasting. Instead of bread, the saint ate quinoa, a weed plant, which he ground into flour with his own hands, making bread out of it.

In addition, on February 23, Charalampius was also revered, who was considered the guardian from sudden, without repentance, death. It was customary to pray for deliverance from such a disaster.

The date is associated with beliefs and prohibitions that our ancestors believed in and tried to comply with.

What can you do on Prokhor Vesnoveya

If you start treating chronic diseases on February 23, then there is a chance to recover from them once and for all. Also, if you start any business on Prokhor (except for what is associated with physical labor), it will end successfully. To attract financial wealth into your life, rustle paper bills in your hands or pocket.

What not to do on Prokhor Vesnoveya

There are crayfish on Prokhor – a bad omen. People believed that if you disobey, you can get cancer. In addition, on February 23, they tried not to eat fish and seafood. Work associated with physical labor is better for men to postpone for another day. It still will not be received on February 23. Already in our time, it is not worth giving men watches or socks for the holiday on February 23, otherwise there is a risk of parting. You can’t lie to Prokhor, scold and tell a lie. Our ancestors believed that evil spirits could flock to lies. She will definitely harm this person, because he, because of his actions, will become easy prey for her. Nowadays, giving sharp objects to a man for a holiday, for example, knives – to a split in the family. Lending bread or salt to Prokhor is a bad omen. If you disobey, big financial problems can begin, and such that it will not even be possible to buy food for yourself. It is forbidden on this day to tell, brag about your family to strangers. They can jinx it, and quarrels with relatives and friends will begin. Ringing a trifle – to poverty. If you are afraid of something on Prokhor, then the whole year will pass in fear and timidity.