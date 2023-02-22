February 23, 2023 – Prokhor Vesnovey, Kharlampy: Traditions and signs

February 22, 2023, 19:16 – BLiTZ – News

February 23 in Orthodox churches honor the memory of St. Prokhor of the Caves. According to the old style, the date falls on February 10. On February 23, 2023, on the day of Prokhor Pechersky, the BLiTZ learned about traditions and signs.

Date history

The Monk Prokhor of the Caves was a native of Smolensk. As a young man, he was tonsured at the Kiev Caves Monastery. Prokhor was very pious, led an ascetic life and became a great ascetic of strict abstinence.

The saint did not eat ordinary bread or even vegetables. Instead, he collected quinoa, a herbaceous plant that clogs crops. Prokhor ground it into flour and prepared bread. For this he was given the nickname “Swan”. The saint drank only water.

Saint Prochorus died in 1107 and was buried in the Near Caves. Also on this day, the holy martyr Charalambius is honored, who is revered as a guardian from sudden death without repentance.

Traditions for February 23

The people called Prokhor Vesnovey. Our ancestors believed that it was on February 23 that the turn to spring began. Of course, winter is not losing ground yet, but every day it is getting warmer. In Rus’, people used to say: “Furious, February, do not be fierce, but do not frown in the spring.”

On this day, in the villages, the peasants gathered for a gathering and decided whether to leave the old ones or elect new elders. On average, they were elected for 3 years, but for misconduct they could remove a person from office ahead of schedule. The actions of the headman were monitored by special people – accountants (auditors).

In addition to the headman, embezzlers were annually elected in the village, distributing taxes and duties. The foremen, who delivered the agendas, called people to talks. However, this position was not popular, so it was decided to take it to each peasant from the village in turn. But it was possible to pay off duties, so more often young guys who simply did not have money became foremen.

Since February 23, Charalampius was also revered, who was considered the guardian from sudden, without repentance, death. Therefore, it was customary to pray for deliverance from such a disaster. In addition, Charalambius is called the patron saint of officials.

Signs for February 23

On Prokhor and winter-winter will groan. Before Prokhor, the old woman groaned: “Oh, it’s cold!” Prokhor and Vlas came: “It’s no sooner spring with us!” At least February is angry with Prokhor, but it smells spring. Prokhor came – spring looked into the yard. From Prokhor, the frosts are weakening. Put on your mittens from Holy Scholastica.

name day

Name days on February 23 are celebrated by: Anna, Anton, Arkady, Valentina, Vasily, Galina, Gennady, German, Grigory, Ivan, Karp, Mark, Peter, Porfiry, Prokhor, Semyon and Kharlampy.