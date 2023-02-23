February 24, 2023 – Fifth day of Maslenitsa: Do’s and Don’ts

February 23, 2023, 19:39 – BLiTZ – News

February 24 is the fifth day of Pancake Week, which starts on February 20 and ends on February 26. This is the oldest holiday, which is very revered in Russia. The BLiTZ learned about what can and cannot be done on February 24, 2023, on the fifth day of Maslenitsa.

Earlier we already wrote about the prohibitions and traditions of the first, second, third and fourth days of Maslenitsa. In turn, the fifth day of the holiday is called “Teshin Vecherki”. Its main actions will unfold in the second half of the week, at which time the time for the Broad Maslenitsa begins. We’ll tell you more later.

new code123

What not to do on “Teschiny Vecherni”

On this day, you can not quarrel, especially with relatives and mother-in-law. If the relationship is strained, you need to go around the corners and go for reconciliation. On the fifth day of Maslenitsa, you can’t clean the house and throw things away. It is believed that you can throw out with them the luck that has settled in the dwelling. It is forbidden to complain about relatives and relatives to other people. If you disobey, it will completely ruin a good relationship until the next Maslenitsa. You can not get drunk and abuse alcohol on February 24th. You need to know the measure. It is also not worth sewing on buttons or just doing needlework on this day. To avoid health problems, you do not need to pick up old things on the street on this day.

What can you do on “Teschiny Vecherni”

February 24 – Friday – Mother-in-law evening. On this day, mothers-in-law go to visit their sons-in-law. The tables are laid, of course, by their wives. Sons-in-law should please the guest: with jokes, stories, courting and compliments. Before going on a visit, the son-in-law sent an invitation to the mother-in-law in advance. It was supposed to be done on Wednesday at Lakomka, when the son-in-law came to his mother-in-law, treated himself to pancakes and invited a relative to pay him a return visit. It happened that the relationship between mother-in-law and son-in-law was difficult. Then the mother-in-law could come to visit without an invitation. The son-in-law considered such an act as a step towards reconciliation. On the eve of “Mother-in-law’s evenings”, the mother-in-law sent her son-in-law kitchen utensils for making pancakes: frying pans, bowls, a ladle, etc. The father-in-law also contributed by sending milk, sour cream, pancake toppings and other products to the daughter’s husband. The son-in-law always gave a gift to his mother-in-law on Maslenitsa and tried his best to please her. His wife baked pancakes and prepared the festive table. After the feast, the relatives warmly said goodbye, spoke warm words to each other. They exchanged hugs and kisses as they left.