February 24, 2023 – Vlasiev day: Traditions and signs

February 23, 2023, 21:44 – BLiTZ – News

On February 24, in Orthodox churches, the memory of Hieromartyr Blaise of Sebaste is honored, who was protected by wild animals from the persecutors of Christians. On February 24, 2023, on Vlasyev Day, the BLiTZ learned about traditions and signs.

Date History

Saint Blaise was the Bishop of Sebaste. According to legend, it was protected by wild animals from the persecutors of Christians. However, he still had to go to Mount Argeos with his followers.

Among the people, Blasius began to be called the “heir” of the pagan god Veles. It was believed that the saint protected livestock and domestic animals.

Traditions and signs

In Rus’, Vlasyev day was called the cow holiday. Therefore, the animals were fed with special pies, petted and pampered. February 24 was considered the perfect day to get a pet. In Rus’, on February 24, people went to the markets. It was not customary to sit at home all day. People had fun, walked and sang ditties. In order for family life to develop without betrayal, there was such a tradition: the wife had to drink some wine and hit her husband on the head. In Rus’, this day was associated with warming. They said that winter is retreating and there will be no more cold weather. If icicles are on the roof, spring will not rush to come. And if you hear thunder, then you should wait for a strong wind.

What not to do on February 24

Our ancestors believed that if you ignore Vlasyev’s day, then the year will be hungry and difficult. Therefore, this date was celebrated for three whole days. On Vlasyev Day, you can’t treat animals badly. It is forbidden to leave them hungry. The peasants always closed the chimneys – evil spirits could get into the house through them. On this day, women were forbidden to leave yarn in their homes.

name day

Name days on February 24 are celebrated by: Gabriel, Georgy, Dmitry, Yegor and Zakhar.