February 26, 2023 – Seventh day of Maslenitsa: Do’s and Don’ts

February 25, 2023, 21:39 – BLiTZ – News February 26 is the seventh day of Pancake week, which begins on February 20 and ends on February 26. This is the oldest holiday, which is very revered in Russia. The BLiTZ learned about what can and cannot be done on February 26, 2023, on the seventh day of Maslenitsa.

Earlier we already wrote about the prohibitions and traditions of the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth days of Maslenitsa. In turn, the seventh day of the holiday is called “Forgiveness Sunday.” Maslenitsa week is coming to an end. We’ll tell you more later.

What not to do on Forgiveness Sunday

On Forgiveness Sunday, you can not clean up. On this day, you are supposed to ask for forgiveness from everyone you could offend, even by accident. It is strictly forbidden to remember evil and feed these thoughts. If a person asks you for forgiveness, you don’t need to kindle resentment in yourself and remember the bad. On February 26, it is better to completely abandon alcoholic beverages and noisy parties. Great Lent is ahead, you need to calmly and without frills prepare for it.

What can you do on Forgiveness Sunday

Forgiveness Sunday is the last day of Maslenitsa and the eve of Lent. On this day, it is important to do everything and sincerely ask for forgiveness from everyone you could offend.

From early morning, all believers rush to the temples. The first words of forgiveness should be heard within the walls of the church. The rest of the day is supposed to be spent with the family. Relatives and relatives ask for forgiveness from each other. However, this does not mean that you need to sit in seclusion. For example, our ancestors had fun that day, remembering that for forty days of Great Lent they would not have a chance to have fun or eat ordinary food. On Forgiveness Sunday, it is important to forgive the person who asks you for forgiveness. If a strong resentment sits in you and you can’t forgive or don’t want to, then it’s important to put yourself in his place. The Church says: The Almighty is all-merciful, but there are things that he does not forgive. On this day, you need to give alms to all those who ask. On Forgiveness Sunday, an act of kindness can also be considered a test of humanity.