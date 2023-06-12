Fed up with hunger in North Korea, people are dying, so Kim Jong Un issued a new decree

Pyongyang : In North Korea, the number of people who die due to starvation is increasing continuously. Seeing the increasing cases of suicide, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un issued a decree to the local authorities to stop the suicide. According to media reports, while talking to Radio Free Asia, an official said that the exact figure of those who died of starvation has not been revealed yet, because the government has kept these figures confidential. He said that according to an estimate of the intelligence department, there has been an increase of about 40 percent in the number of suicides in North Korea as compared to last year.

Officers will be held responsible for suicide

According to media reports, North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un in his order has termed suicide as ‘treason against socialism’. It has been said in the report that during an emergency meeting held regarding this, an order has been issued by Kim Jong Un that local officials who fail to prevent suicide in their area will be jointly accountable. In this emergency meeting, North Hamgyong was discussed, where an entire family had committed suicide. Also at the meeting data on the number of suicides was provided.

Surprised by the revelation of the suicide note

According to media reports, while talking to Radio Free Asia, an official said that the people attending the emergency meeting called by Kim Jong Un were shocked by the revelation of the suicide note criticizing the country and the social system. Another official in Ryanggang told Radio Free Asia that suicides are affecting the community more than starvation.

No solution even after suicide prevention policy

The official told Radio Free that in spite of several preventive policies that prevent suicide, the authorities are not able to bring a proper solution. Most of the suicides were due to extreme poverty and starvation. At the same time, according to 2019 data from the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 8.2 suicides per 100,000 people in North Korea.