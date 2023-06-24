Fed up with officers in Badayun, farmer ate poison, FIR on five people including Naib Tehsildar, Lekhpal

Lucknow. Big news is coming out from Badaun in UP. Where in Sadar tehsil, Room Singh, a farmer who consumed toxic substances, died on Thursday night in a private hospital in Bareilly during treatment. After the death of the farmer, angry relatives started protesting by placing the dead body in front of the Jawaharlal Nehru Police Station at around 4 pm on Friday. During this, the relatives demanded to file a report against five people including Lekhpal. The police filed the report late at around 9 pm. After this the jam was opened.

The relatives had made this allegation

According to the information, Room Singh, a resident of Nagla Sharki of Civil Lines police station area, had consumed poisonous substance in Sadar tehsil at around 3 o’clock on Thursday, due to which his condition had worsened. After which he was admitted to a private hospital in Bareilly. After which he died on Thursday night during treatment. The post-mortem of the dead body was done in Bareilly on Friday morning. The family members had alleged that Rum Singh had committed suicide after getting fed up with Naib Tehsildar Ashish Saxena, Lekhpal Kuldeep Bhardwaj and a woman Ekta Varshney.

Know the whole matter

According to the information, he was running for his land for about eight years. But Lekhpal and Naib Tehsildar were not ready to listen. After this, the farmer swallowed poisonous substance in the court of Naib Tehsildar. After the death of the farmer, the family members blocked the road in front of the Jawaharlal Nehru police post at around 4 pm by keeping the dead body. Due to this, the Kachari-Dataganj Tiraha road was completely closed.

FIR lodged against five people

On information, SDM SP Verma also reached the spot. He kept assuring of action, but the family members remained adamant on the demand of registering an FIR. After which the City Kotwali police registered an FIR under Section 167 and Section 306 IPC against five people including Naib Tehsildar Ashish Saxena, Lekhpal Kuldeep Bhardwaj, Ekta Varshney and wife Sanjay Rastogi on the Tahrir of Room Singh’s son Sandeep Rathore.

