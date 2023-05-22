Fed up with the protest in UP’s Kannauj, the teacher committed suicide, the dead body was found hanging in the house

Kannauj: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. Troubled by molestation, a private school teacher has committed suicide. The dead body of the female teacher was found hanging in a room of her own house. The mother of the deceased has given a complaint against a youth of the locality in the police station. The young man has been accused of molesting and threatening him by sending obscene messages.

Fed up with the protests in Kannauj, the teacher has committed suicide. The mother of the female teacher has accused a youth living in her own locality of molesting her. The mother of the deceased says that fed up with the young man, her daughter ended her life. Let us tell you that the whole matter is related to a locality of Tirva Nagar Kotwali.

Was upset since Sunday evening

The female teacher (25 years) used to teach in a private school. The mother of the deceased told that a young man from the locality was troubling my daughter. Used to send obscene messages on her mobile. The young man also threatened to kill my daughter. She was upset since Sunday evening. This morning my daughter’s body was found hanging in her room.

The lecturer was the father of the deceased girl

In fact, the father of the deceased girl was a lecturer in an inter college in Tirva itself. He died about 8 years ago due to illness. His wife got a job in the dependent of the deceased and she teaches in an inter college in Thathia town. The girl has a sister and a brother. Elder sister is married. While brother stays out of town and does a government job. Only mother and daughter lived alone in the house. At present, the police have sent the body for postmortem. A case will be registered after the report comes. The investigation of the case is going on.

