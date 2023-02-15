The Federation Council will invite the Russian Foreign Ministry to initiate an international investigation into the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This decision was made by the upper house of parliament on February 15.

“I propose to contact the Foreign Ministry and initiate an independent international investigation,” Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee of the Federation Council, said during the meeting.

His proposal was supported by the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko.

“This is an undisguised act of state terrorism, such an investigation should be carried out,” she said.

The reason for the appeal to the Russian Foreign Ministry was that on February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his own investigation, in which he indicated, citing sources, that US divers planted explosives under gas pipelines during alleged NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated it. He also noted that the White House’s motives were to force the FRG to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

Against the background of this investigation, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov noted that the United States of America is waiting for the consequences after the Hersh investigation. In turn, the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the United States would do everything to prevent Hersh’s publication from being widely publicized. Shortly thereafter, the Pentagon denied US involvement in blowing up the gas pipelines.

Leaks on the SP and SP-2 gas pipelines were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.

