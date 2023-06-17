Female IPL player molested during practice in Patna, brother protested, then hit her head with a wicket

Anti-social elements molested a woman India D and IPL player from Rajiv Nagar police station area of ​​Patna. On opposing this, the anti-social elements first assaulted the player’s brother and then hit him with the wicket and broke his head. Due to this, the player’s brother fainted on the spot, who was hurriedly admitted to the hospital by the father and sister. Brother has given an application in this regard in Kotwali police station. Not only this, the father has also complained to the Forest Division in this regard.

Went to practice with father and brother

The injured brother told the police that as usual he went to practice with his father and sister at a cricket academy located in Kotwali police station area. My sister and I both practice. During the practice itself, the director of the academy and some anti-social elements started molesting. When we protested against this, first they thrashed my father and when I went to save them, they thrashed me. After this, I started leaving with my father and sister saying that I would complain to the police. Then the director of the academy and other people again came and surrounded me and hit me on the head with the wicket. This made my head explode and I fainted there.

Female player is India D player of BCCI

According to the application, the woman player who has been molested is an India D player organized by the BCCI. Not only this, women have also participated in IPL. After this incident, the female player is quite scared. At the same time, brother has also urged the police of Kotwali police station to take action as soon as possible.

