Female TT beat up girl for not showing ticket at Patna junction, gave dirty abuses, girl also slapped

There was a stir on platform number one of Patna Junction when a woman TT and a young woman clashed with each other. The argument between the two escalated so much that the woman TT punched the girl’s face, after which the girl fell on the spot. Due to this, blood froze under the eyes of the girl. After this, the female TT also abused the girl, of which the girl started making a video. Seeing this, TT got furious and snatched the mobile from the girl and deleted all the videos.

The girl gave a written application against TT in the police station

After TT snatched the girl’s mobile and deleted the video, the matter escalated so much that a fight started between the two. During the fight, the girl also slapped the female TT. On the other hand, as soon as the information about the case was received, many officers including GRP, RPF reached the spot. In this regard, Riya Paswan, a resident of Kamla Nehru Nagar, has given a written application against the female TT in GRP.

The woman said – had come to cut the ticket, reached the platform by mistake

The girl told that she had come to cut the tickets of two people. He did not know about ticket cutting. She was not aware that she reached platform number one. He had said the same thing to TT as well. The woman alleged that after listening to her, TT abused her profusely. When he made a video from the mobile, he beat him up and snatched the mobile from his hand and deleted the video.

