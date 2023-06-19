Fierce fire broke out in Bihar’s biggest drug market, goods worth lakhs gutted

Bihar News: A fierce fire broke out in Bihar’s biggest drug market i.e. Dawa Mandi located on GM Road in the capital Patna on Monday afternoon. After this there was chaos on the spot. The case pertains to the Govind Mitra Road drug market under the Pirbahor police station area of ​​Patna. According to the information, first the smoke rose. After this, the fire engulfed the entire building. The local people informed the police of Pirbahor police station about the incident. Three fire engines immediately reached the spot.

The fire team got control of the fire

After the fire broke out, the local people and the police together tried to control the fire. The fire department brought the fire under control after two hours of hard work. It is known that people in the city are already troubled by the scorching heat. Meanwhile, due to the incident of fire, there was an atmosphere of chaos among the people. Seeing the fire on Monday afternoon, people started running here and there. Suddenly a fire broke out in a shop on GM Road. After this, people informed about this to the Pir Bhor police station. The police of Pirbahore police station informed the fire brigade about the incident.

There will be rain in Bihar amid scorching heat, thunderstorm alert in 27 districts, know the condition of your city

raging fire

It is being told that after the fire in the medicine market, goods worth lakhs were burnt to ashes. Short circuit is being told as the reason for the fire in the midst of this intense heat. The fire in Dawa Mandi of Govind Mitra Road troubled everyone. There was chaos here. The matter was informed to the police. The police informed the fire brigade about the matter. After this the fire could be controlled. The loss of lakhs in the fire is being estimated.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOibxzvCKiE)