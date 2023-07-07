Fierce fire in 3 bogies of Falaknuma Express going from Howrah to Secunderabad, panic among passengers

The Falaknuma Express train going from Howrah station in West Bengal to Secunderabad got horrified on Friday. After the fire, there was panic among the passengers. In no time, the fire took such a terrible form that three coaches were burnt to ashes. Till the time of writing the news, no casualties have been reported in this accident. Significantly, the Falaknuma Express started from Howrah at around 8.35 am on Thursday, during which it met with an accident even before reaching Secunderabad.

fire due to short circuit

According to the information received, 3 coaches of Falaknuma Express train caught fire due to short circuit. Falaknuma Express has fallen victim to the accident between Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. It is being told that the alert officials immediately stopped the train and the passengers in two bogies have been taken off.

Fire accident reported in Falaknuma Express. All the passengers got down. No casualties were reported, and the train was stopped between Bommaipally and Pagidipally. Fire had broken put on three bogies, S4, S5, S6: CH Rakesh, CPRO South Central Railway

Railway ordered an inquiry

At present, arrangements are being made to send the passengers boarding the train by another train. According to preliminary information, the fire first started in a coach and gradually spread to both the adjoining coaches. When the driver got the news of the fire, he immediately informed the officials and stopped the train. After this, the work of getting all the passengers out of the train is going on and now arrangements will be made to send them by another train.

