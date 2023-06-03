Fierce fire in Khagaria, more than 20 houses burnt to ashes

Khagaria. It is very hot these days in the district. The temperature has reached 40 to 43 degrees. In such a situation, a gust of strong wind turns the spark into a holocaust. Nowadays all the incidents of fire are happening in Bihar due to lack of softness in the air. A small spark is turning the village into ashes. Till now many houses have been burnt to ashes in the incident of fire. The latest case is Khagaria. Here 20 houses have been burnt to ashes in the incident of fire. There is a possibility of loss of lakhs in this incident.

20 houses completely gutted

Regarding the incident, it is told that this incident is of Jangli Singh Tola of ward number three of Sarsawa Panchayat under Chautham block of the district. Where 20 houses have been completely burnt to ashes due to fire during cooking, while one house has suffered partial damage. It is being told that the fire has somehow been brought under control with the help of the villagers. In relation to the same incident, it is being told that food was being cooked on the stove by a woman. Meanwhile, a fire broke out and soon the fire took a terrible form.

anger at administration

At the same time, when the people around saw the spark of fire, they reached to extinguish the fire. The fire was somehow brought under control with the help of the villagers. In this incident, 20 houses have been completely burnt to ashes, while one house has suffered partial damage. At the same time, due to the fire, all the things kept in everyone’s house were burnt to ashes. People say that there was no help from the administration in extinguishing the fire. The villagers tried a lot, but the fire was so terrible and the water was not in sufficient quantity around, due to which nothing was saved.