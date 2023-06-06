Fierce firing in Muzaffarpur, criminals gunned down property dealer

Muzaffarpur. Fearless criminals have killed a property dealer by firing indiscriminately. People caught hold of a murderer who was running away after committing the crime and thrashed him fiercely. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and saved the accused from the clutches of the people. The incident is of Pandit Pakdi village of Kanti police station area. The deceased property dealer has been identified as Pawan Srivastava, a resident of Fatehpur.

died on the spot

It is being told that on Tuesday evening property dealer Pawan Srivastava was going for some work. As soon as they reached Pandit Pakdi village, the criminals who had already ambushed started firing on them. After being shot, Pawan Srivastava fell on the ground covered in blood and died on the spot. Hearing the sound of the bullet, the people around gathered on the spot and ran away after executing the incident, caught a criminal red-handed and thrashed him to death.

Police rescued the miscreant from the clutches of the mob

The police reached the spot, freed the miscreant from the clutches of the mob and took him with them. The seriously injured accused has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police have taken the body of the deceased into custody and sent it for postmortem. The matter is being investigated. The police have expressed the possibility of murder in a land dispute. The police is still refraining from telling anything in this matter. Police say that the reason behind the murder will be known only after interrogating the criminal under treatment.