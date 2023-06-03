Fierce firing over land dispute in Patna’s Gandhi Nagar, guard shot, two accused arrested

The incident of firing took place late on Thursday night in a dispute over 27 kathas of land in the Gandhi Nagar area of ​​Rajiv Nagar police station in the capital Patna. In this, 55-year-old guard Dinesh Paswan of Madhu Kumari alias Dimpy Singh was hit by two bullets in his leg. He is basically a resident of Badhauna village of Jehanabad. He has been admitted to PMCH for treatment, where his condition is said to be out of danger. The dispute over the land was going on since May 31 and on June 1, after breaking the boundary of the land and complaining about vandalism in the room, on Thursday the police caught Sunil Singh and his bodyguard. Late night the guard was also shot and injured. The charge of shooting is on Sunil Singh’s cousin Neeraj Singh and others. Presently Neeraj Singh is absconding. DSP Law and Order Nurul Haq told that Sunil Singh and Harendra Singh have been arrested.

Accused of demanding one crore extortion

In a written complaint given to Rajiv Nagar police station, Dimpy Singh has told that he has a plot in Gandhi Nagar area. She has also won the case from ADM. On May 31, in the afternoon, Neeraj Singh called and asked for extortion of one crore and threatened to shoot if he did not pay. At five o’clock in the evening of June 1, Neeraj Singh, Sunil Singh and his bodyguard Harendra Singh along with 20 people brought rifles and broke into the gate. After this the guard was beaten and fired. Then indecently demanded money. All the people ransacked the house and took away the DVR.

Police seized rifle

After complaining about this in Rajiv Nagar police station, the police arrested Sunil Singh and his bodyguard Harendra Singh and seized the rifle. After this, at 11:30 pm, when guard Dinesh was returning back to Gandhi Nagar, he was shot twice in the leg from behind. Dinesh has also given a statement against Neeraj Singh and his accomplices in the statement.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flekieZK7ls)