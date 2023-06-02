Fierce robbery in Sitamarhi’s Bandhan Bank, masked dacoits ran away with 10 lakhs by showing weapons

Sitamarhi. Fearless dacoits have committed a gruesome robbery in Bandhan Bank located in Sitamarhi city. The dacoits raided the Simra branch of Bandhan Bank located in Nagar police station area on Friday. The dacoits first took the bank employees hostage on the strength of weapons, then went away with 10 lakh rupees comfortably. There has been a stir in the police department after this incident which took place in broad daylight. This bank is just adjacent to the police headquarters.

Money was kept on the counter itself

Regarding the incident, it is told that like every day, on Friday also the bank workers were engaged in their work. Meanwhile, four-five masked dacoits entered the bank posing as customers. The dacoits first took the bank employees at gunpoint, then on the strength of weapons, the dacoits looted the bank fiercely. The dacoits took around Rs 10 lakh and left from there. It is said that these rupees were kept on the counter of the bank itself.

police checking cctv

On the other hand, as soon as the information about the incident was received, the police team reached the spot. Police Captain Manoj Kumar Tiwari, SDPO Sadar Subodh Kumar, Nearest Police Station President Janmejay Rai reached with the force. Complete investigation. The police captain questioned the staff of the bank and the people around how the robbery took place. Police is scanning the CCTV footage to identify the dacoits. The SHO told that the matter is being investigated. Information about the incident is being taken from the bank employees. Soon all the criminals will be arrested.