Fifth note of musical scale. bengal government will challenge high court’s order of deployment of central forces in supreme court

Kolkata, 17 June (Hindustan Times). The Calcutta High Court has directed the deployment of central forces in the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal. The State Government and the State Election Commission are going to file a petition against this in the Supreme Court.

Election Commission sources have told that the application will be filed in the Supreme Court. On Thursday, a division bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed the deployment of central forces in the state within 48 hours. In the evening, Chief Electoral Officer Rajeev Sinha had said that the order of the High Court would be followed in letter and spirit.

The Calcutta High Court while directing the deployment of central forces had said that the State Election Commission has the option of going to the Supreme Court but we will not sit quietly if our order is not complied with. The court had said that we cannot remain mute spectators to the way violence is happening across the state.