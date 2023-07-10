Fifth note of musical scale. Bengal: NIA arrests Trinamool candidate for possession of explosives

Kolkata, 10 July (Hindustan). Trinamool Congress candidate in Gram Panchayat of Birbhum district of West Bengal has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). His name is Manoj Ghosh. He was called for questioning at Nalhati police station and after a long interrogation he was arrested.

Confirming this, NIA sources have said that he is being brought from Birbhum to Kolkata. Will be presented in court after medical examination. This case pertains to last year when a large quantity of gelatin sticks and other explosive substances were recovered in Mohammadpur police station area. Manoj Ghosh’s name came to the fore in this case. It was learned that he had stored a large quantity of explosives in his stone quarry. Along with this, guns were also recovered from there. In this case, the case was going on in the special court of NIA. The court had given permission to NIA to inquire into the matter. Manoj Ghosh was also asked to cooperate in the investigation. Accordingly, he was called to Nalhati police station today and arrested after a long interrogation.

NIA sources have said that on June 28, NIA raided Manoj’s office. A large quantity of gelatin sticks, 85 thousand electric detonators and 2700 kg of ammonium nitrate have been recovered from there.