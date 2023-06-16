Fifth note of musical scale. Clouds of violence in Bengal Panchayat elections, Trinamool leader killed in Murshidabad, Congress leader also shot

Kolkata, 16 June (Hindustan Times). Panchayat elections in West Bengal are not taking the name of stopping the clouds of violence. Another leader has been murdered since the announcement of the election. This is the fourth incident of murder. In the latest violence, Circle President Muzzamal Haq (42) was shot dead on Thursday night in Murshidabad district. This incident took place in Panchgram area under Navagram police station. Unidentified assailants shot him twice at close range. A blood-soaked Haq was declared brought dead by the doctors when he was taken to Navagram Hospital. In the same area, Congress candidate Ramzan Sheikh’s father Mahrullah Sheikh was shot dead in the same night. He has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Congress workers have been accused of killing the Trinamool leader. The Congress has blamed the Trinamool Congress for the firing. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area since Friday morning. It has been told that after filing the nomination on Thursday, Trinamool’s zonal president Muzammal went to campaign at night. Meanwhile, some people surrounded him and beat him up. Shot on protest.

Local Trinamool MLA Kanhaichandra Mandal alleged that Congress men had killed the party leader. He has called for a 12-hour bandh in protest against the incident. Congress spokesperson Jayant Das said that Trinamool Congress wants to register victory by creating an atmosphere of fear. Congress workers will protect democracy even by giving their lives. Today State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary will also reach the spot.