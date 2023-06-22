Fighter aircraft Tejas engine will be produced in India only, GE Aerospace signs agreement with HAL

New Delhi : The engine of India’s indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas will now be produced in India only. For this, American company GE Aerospace has tied up with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It is being told in media reports that on Thursday, GE Aerospace signed an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for joint production of fighter aircraft engines in India. Reports said that GE Aerospace on Thursday signed an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for joint production of the Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Blitz-2 Tejas jet engine. This agreement is being considered as a milestone.

PM Modi has gone on a trip to America

Media reports say that the agreement between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has been announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US. Prime Minister Modi has just gone on a visit to America at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

F414 engine to be jointly produced in India

American company GE Aerospace said in its statement that the agreement includes the possibility of joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engine in India. GE Aerospace will continue to work with the US government to obtain the necessary export authorizations for this purpose. He described the agreement with HAL as an important element towards strengthening defense cooperation between India and the US. H. Lawrence Culp Jr., CEO of GE Aerospace and President of GE, said that this historic agreement has been made possible because of our long-standing association with India and HAL.

Tejas has proved its iron in the world

Let us tell that Tejas, the fighter aircraft made in India, is in great demand all over the world. According to media reports, India’s indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas is exported to countries like Argentina, Australia, Indonesia, Colombia, Philippines and Malaysia. It is said that the Indian aircraft Tejas has got its iron convinced all over the world. It has shown that it is superior to the developed aircraft of China, Russia and South Korea in many respects. Due to its many unique features, it has overshadowed the planes of other countries.