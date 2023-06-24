Fighter jets of the Indian Air Force performed stunts on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur.

Sultanpur, 24 June (Hindustan Times). Fighter jets of the Indian Air Force performed stunts on Saturday at the airstrip built at village Arvalkiri Karwat, Kurebhar of Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This exercise went on for about two hours.

Fighter aircraft Sukhoi and Miraj practiced touch and go on the three and a half kilometer airstrip. In view of this program, about 12 km of the route has been closed and the route diverted. Earlier in the year 2021, for the first time the fighter plane practiced on the airstrip.

Air Force officials had reached the airstrip on Saturday morning itself. After this the fighter jets of the Air Force started coming. Then at around 11 am warships like Sukhoi and Miraj started flying on the airstrip. During this, many prominent people including District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, Superintendent of Police Somen Verma, Jaisinghpur MLA Rajbabu Upadhyay, BJP District President Dr RA Verma were present along with army officers.

People from more than two dozen nearby villages had also come to watch the air show. As soon as the warship took off, people started clapping. At the same time, the Air Force team was alerted due to the sudden arrival of a dog on the airstrip. On the instructions of Superintendent of Police Somen Verma, force was deployed to stop the dogs on the airstrip. On the other side, seeing light clouds coming in the sky, the air show was stopped at exactly one o’clock.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Purvanchal Expressway to the nation on 16 November 2021. During this, fighter jets like Sukhoi, Jaguar and Miraj performed stunts in the sky for about an hour on the airstrip built near village Arvalkiri Karwat. Prime Minister Modi himself landed on the airstrip from the Hercules aircraft of the Air Force. It is noteworthy that the construction work of 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur started from October 2018, which was completed in September 2021.