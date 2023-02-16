Fighter Makhachev denied allegations of doping

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, receiving an award and a gift from the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, on February 16, denied allegations of doping.

Makhachev stressed that there are no accusations from the UFC or the anti-doping commission against him. He connected the rumors with the intrigues of his last rival, the Australian Alexander Volkanovski.

“These are just offended people from the Volkanovski team, <…> I can’t put droppers because it’s forbidden, and I don’t resort to these things, ”Makhachev noted.

He added that these unfounded accusations should be dealt with by sports organizations.

On February 12, Makhachev defeated Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia and defended his lightweight title for the first time.

After that, the Australian hinted that his rival allegedly could have cheated by using droppers after cutting weight in order to hide the fact of doping.

To date, 31-year-old Makhachev has 24 wins and one loss, while 34-year-old Volkanovski has 25 wins and two losses.

