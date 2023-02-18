Fighter Navruzov dropped out of the competition for at least six months due to injury

Gadzhi “Automatic” Navruzov said that due to an injury in the ring, he dropped out of the competition for at least six months. He told Izvestia about this on Saturday, February 18.

“I was out for six months, at least. And then I will gladly give you (fans. – Ed.) again some great fight, ”said Navruzov.

According to him, the doctors diagnosed the fighter with a fracture of the forearm, put a cast and injected painkillers. The doctors also set the athlete one bone.

Navruzov added that he would fly from Minsk to Moscow on the next flight for the operation.

The athlete also thanked all the fans and fans who came to the fight and supported him.

Earlier that day, Izvestiya learned that Gadzhi Navruzov had been diagnosed with a fracture of his left forearm. The fighter was injured during a fight with Brazilian Fernando Rodriguez as part of the REN TV Fight Club super series. Rodriguez won by technical knockout in the 15th second of the fight.

Navruzov fell unsuccessfully from the blow of the enemy and could not continue the fight after the injury. In addition to his arm, the wrestler also injured his leg, so members of his team carried him out of the ring under the arms.

On the same day, Belarusian athlete Roman Romankevich knocked out Saulo Cavalari during the fight. The Belarusian in the second round struck the Brazilian with a knee to the head, after which Cavalari settled on the canvas. He could not continue the fight further, despite the help of doctors. Later, Cavalari was diagnosed with a broken zygomatic bone after the fight with Romankiewicz.

In addition, as part of the evening, Islam Murtazaev defeated Russian kickboxer Sergei Ponomarev in a five-round fight. Murtazaev won by unanimous decision. The fighter dominated throughout the fight.

Also at the tournament, the champion of Armenia in kickboxing David Khachatryan won over Artem Tarasov.

The REN TV channel broadcast the tournament live. Undercard broadcasts available in public REN TV “VK Video”.