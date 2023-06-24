Fighter planes showed the power of Indian Air Force on Purvanchal Expressway

Lucknow: On Saturday, on the Lucknow-Ghazipur Purvanchal Expressway, the fighter planes of the Air Force made their power felt. Air Force fighter jets took off and landed from the airstrip built on the Expressway. During this, he also showed tricks in the air.

On behalf of the Air Force, plants were established for the surrounding air network. During this, top officers of the Air Force were also present. Various types of aircraft including fighter aircraft, helicopters participated in this exercise. Its purpose is to test the strength of the airstrip built on Purvanchal Expressway, so that it can be used in case of emergency.

UPDA is getting the repair work done from last June 11 in view of Air Force’s rehearsal on the airstrip built near Arvalkiri Karwat of Kurebhar on the Lucknow-Ghazipur Purvanchal Expressway. Now this has been accomplished. After this, the Air Force decided its program. The Air Force practiced taking off and landing fighter jets on the airstrip. Through this, Air Force officers tested the capability and utility of the airstrip.

Clouds encamped in many districts of Purvanchal including Gorakhpur, chances of heavy rains when monsoon becomes active

On the Purvanchal Expressway, there is a 3.2 km airstrip at Arwal Kiri Karwat under Kurebhar police station area of ​​Sultanpur, which can be used as a runway for planes if needed. Along with the state government, the Air Force has finalized the preparations.

Even at the time of its inauguration, the Air Force had shown feats by landing its fighter aircraft in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister landed on this airstrip from the Hercules aircraft of the army and inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway. Before this program of the Air Force on Saturday, the Vice Air Chief Marshal reached the airstrip with top officers and reviewed the repair work with the officers of UPDA.

In view of this program of the Air Force, the movement of vehicles on Purvanchal Expressway has been restricted till June 25 by route diversion on 14 km route. According to the police officers, from 9 am to 3 pm on June 25, the route of movement of vehicles on the expressway will be changed.

Under this, the vehicles going from Lucknow towards Ghazipur are reaching Km 122 toll plaza via Mujesh Tiraha, Kurebhar, Padari and reaching Km 136 of Semri town again on the expressway. Similarly, vehicles going from Ghazipur to Sultanpur, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj and Rae Bareli are going to Semri, Pathari, Katka after getting down at km 136 of Semri. On the other hand, vehicles going from Ghazipur to Lucknow, Barabanki will get down at km 136 and then go to Purvanchal Expressway at km 122. Similarly, the route has been decided for the vehicles going to Ayodhya via Kurebhar.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPh3Y1ufYsQ) fighter touch down Purvanchal Expressway