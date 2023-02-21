February 21, 2023, 19:37 – BLiTZ – News

The commander of the Guards Tank Regiment with the call sign Cossack, as well as the serviceman Sedoy, commented on the innovation about holidays for the military in the zone of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine. The decision was officially confirmed by the head of state Vladimir Putin.

Based on the statements of Russian fighters, the units of the RF Armed Forces once every six months provide for a vacation for a period of 15 days. Increasing the rest time can affect the fact that the military will have “bad thoughts”. The soldiers get used to the house and begin to “excuse” from the service with fictitious diseases.

“As for the frequency, I think it was good to make a small correction. For example, if a person does not want to go on vacation or cannot take 14 days every six months, then he can take 28 calendar days per year, ”the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper quotes Sedoy’s statements.

According to the fighter, in the course of a special military operation, sometimes there are such tasks that people are physically unable to interrupt their own presence on the line of contact. For this reason, the soldier suggested, a more flexible vacation schedule should be considered.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, commenting on the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly, paid special attention to the part of the head of state’s speech devoted to international politics.

Kadyrov expressed confidence that Putin’s announcement of the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the START was a surprise for unfriendly countries. The head of Chechnya expressed full support for this statement by the president. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.